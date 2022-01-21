Goa Assembly Election 2022: After being denied ticket to fight from Goa, Utpal Parrikar on Friday said he has resigned from BJP and added that he will be contesting as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency.Also Read - BJP Releases First List of 34 Candidates for Punjab Assembly Elections | Complete List Here

On January 20, the BJP had released its first list of 34 candidates for the Goa Assembly polls with Utpal Parrikar's name missing from it, as the party has preferred Atanasio Babush Monserrate over him from Panaji.