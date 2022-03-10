Goa Assembly Election 2022: The counting of votes for Goa Assembly Election 2022 will begin at 8:00 AM as Election Commission (EC) will start releasing result trends on its official website – results.eci.gov.in and its app. The voting for the 40-members Goa assembly was held in a single phase. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire in March.Also Read - Vasco Da Gama Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins Amid Tight Security

Here is the Full List of Winners/Leading candidates Also Read - Sanquelim Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins, Will Pramod Sawant Emerge Victorious?