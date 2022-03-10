Goa Assembly Election 2022: The counting of votes for Goa Assembly Election 2022 will begin at 8:00 AM as Election Commission (EC) will start releasing result trends on its official website – results.eci.gov.in and its app. The voting for the 40-members Goa assembly was held in a single phase. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire in March.Also Read - Vasco Da Gama Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins Amid Tight Security

Constituency NameWinning CandidateParty Name
Mandrem
Pernem
Bicholim
Tivim
Mapusa
Siolim
Saligao
Calangute
Porvorim
Aldona
Panaji
Taleigao
St.Cruz
St. Andre
Cumbarjua
Maem
Sanquelim
Poriem
Valpoi
Priol
Ponda
Siroda
Marcaim
Mormugao
Vasco-da-Gama
Dabolim
Cortalim
Nuvem
Curtorim
Fatorda
Margao
Benaulim
Cuncolim
Velim
Quepem
Curchorem
Sanvordem
Sanguem
Canacona
