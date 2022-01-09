Panaji: Two days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of ten candidates for Assembly elections in Goa, the party announced its second list of the next ten candidates for the upcoming polls on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, AAP’s Goa convener Rahul Mhambre released the new list and said the party is committed to bringing in good governance and work for the people of Goa.Also Read - Goa Polls 2022: BJP Eyes 3rd Consecutive Term As TMC, AAP And Regional Parties Spice Up Battle

The list features Mhambre's name, who will contest from his hometown Mapusa. Apart from that, the names of Cruz Silva and Cecille Rodrigues, who contested the 2017 assembly elections on AAP tickets from Velim and Taleigao constituencies, respectively are also there on the list. Both Silva and Rodrigues will again contest elections from their old constituencies.

Today @AAPGoa releases its second list of candidates.

We are committed to bring in good governance and work for the people of Goa. pic.twitter.com/SR3QKEHpCL — Rahul Mhambre (@RahulMhambre) January 9, 2022

Other candidates on the list include former BJP members Ramarao Wagh who will contest from San André constituency and Sudesh Mayekar who will try his fate at the Calangute constituency. List also include Rajesh Kalangutkar (Maem), Anoop Kurtadkar (Canacona),Prashant Naik (Cuncolim), Sandesh Telekar (Fatorda) and Anil Gaonkar (Sanvordem).

Congratulating the candidates who were shortlisted by the party, AAP’s Goa incharge, Atishi Tweeted, “As Goa Assembly elections 2022 have been announced, and Aam Aadmi Party is fully geared up to bring change in Goa, am happy to declare the second list of candidates who are going to lead this political transformation!”

As Goa Assembly elections 2022 have been announced, and @AamAadmiParty is fully geared up to bring change in Goa, am happy to declare the second list of candidates who are going to lead this political transformation! Congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates pic.twitter.com/QGhWvMRIQ6 — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 9, 2022

AAP released the first list of candidates for Goa assembly polls on Friday that included names for former BJP minister Alina Saldanha and Mahadev Naik, among others. The party has initially indicated that it was open to alliances in Goa but later decided to contest the polls alone

Goa’s 11.6 lakh-strong electorate votes on February 14 in a single phase along with Punjab and Uttarakhand. The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.