New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday made seven announcements about jobs and unemployment in Goa, where his party is prepping to take on the ruling BJP and the Congress in next year's election. "Youth told me that if one wants a govt job here, they need to know any minister, MLA-it's not possible to get govt job in Goa without bribe/recommendation. We'll end this. Goa's youth will have right over govt jobs here," said Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, in Panaji.

"We'll make arrangements to provide jobs to one employed youth in each household of Goa. They will get Rs 3000/month as unemployment allowance until they get a job. 80% of jobs will be reserved for Goan youth-we'll bring law to reserve 80% pvt jobs too for Goan youth," Kejriwal said.

Families dependent on tourism became unemployed due to COVID, they'll be given Rs 5000/month until their employment is restored. Mining-dependent families are suffering due to closure of mines, they will also be given Rs 5000 per month until the mining resumes: Arvind Kejriwal

We will make a Skill University in Goa where children will be able to learn their preferred skill after class 12th so that they can become employable: Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal

(With inputs from ANI)