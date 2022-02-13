Panaji: Polling is set to be held in all the 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa on Monday (February 14) while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. Campaigning came to an end on Saturday (February 12) for the single-day election in Goa, a state known for political volatility where the BJP is attempting to retain power.Also Read - In Goa Manifesto, BJP Promises 3 Free Gas Cylinders, Restoration Of Mining

While the BJP leaders have been asking voters to again go for a “double-engine government”, a reference to the same party being in power at the Centre and in the state, to ensure development, opposition parties like the Congress and the AAP have been targeting the saffron party on issues like price rise, farmers’ protest and alleged divisive agenda. Also Read - Zee News Opinion Poll For Goa Election: Pramod Sawant Emerges As Most Preferred Choice For CM

Electioneering, which drew to a close at 6 PM in accordance with the EC guidelines, was affected for the most part by COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on physical rallies, forcing the political parties to confine to virtual rallies and scaled-down door-to-door campaign.

Major parties in fray:

Though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has thrown all its might into these polls to make the contest triangular, the Congress and the BJP, which have been in power alternately in the state since its creation in 2000, are locked in a straight contest in most of the seats.

Besides the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress, there are other parties in the fray — Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), NCP, Shiv Sena, Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade.

Candidates in fray:

A total of 301 candidates are in the fray for 40 constituencies in Goa.

There are also 68 Independent candidates which include rebels from the main political parties. Utpal Parrikar, son of late BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar, is contesting from Panaji as Independent after the BJP denied him a ticket from the seat.

Laxmikant Parsekar, a former chief minister who is contesting from Mandrem, too had been denied a ticket by the BJP.

The BJP, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance, is trying to retain power in the coastal state.

Congress had won 17 seats in the 2017 elections and emerged as the largest single party, but could not form a government as the BJP cobbled together a coalition.

In the last five years, many Congress MLAs deserted the party, reducing its strength to two MLAs.

AAP to contest 39 seats, TMC 26, Sena 11, NCP 13:

The AAP is contesting 39 seats. During the campaign, the party’s National Convener Arvind Kejriwal promised to replicate the “Delhi Model in Goa and provide a corruption-free government.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is the latest entrant in Goa’s electoral politics and will contest 26 seats. The TMC is fighting the election in alliance with the MGP, the oldest political party in the state which is contesting on 13.

The NCP and Shiv Sena have entered into a pre-poll alliance. While the Sena is contesting on 11 seats, the NCP is contesting on 13. Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut campaigned in the state.

Key chief ministerial candidates to watch out for:

Pramod Sawant, BJP

A long time MLA from Goa’s Sanquelim constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pramod Sawant, is the 13th chief minister of Goa. Sawant is BJP’s CM candidate for Goa Assembly Elections 2022.

Sawant succeeded the CM seat in 2019 after the death of veteran leader late Manohar Parrikar

The BJP leader also served as the spokesperson of the Goa unit of the saffron party. Later in 2017, he was re-elected to the Goa Legislative Assembly from the same constituency and on 22 March 2017, he was elected as the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Sawant, who enjoys massive popularity and is regarded as an unassuming MLA by his constituents, won two terms without any former electoral career.

Utpal Parrikar, Independent

Son of veteran BJP leader and former Defence Minister of India, Manohar Parrikar, Utpal Parrikar came into prominence post his father’s death when he stepped foot into politics.

The leader recently made headlines after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being denied the ticket from his late father’s Panaji constituency, which is believed to be a BJP bastion since the early 1990s, all thanks to late Manohar Parrikar.

Utpal Parrikar announced that he will contest the 2022 Assembly polls as an independent candidate from Panaji.

Amit Palekar, AAP

Amit Palekar, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Chief Ministerial candidate for the Goa Assembly Polls 2022 is a new entrant in politics and is hailed as a leader devoted to development by his party.

A lawyer-turned-politician, Palekar belongs to the OBC Bhandari community, which is seen as another brownie point for Arvind Kejriwal’s party to woo 35% of the population in Goa as the community feels long ignored under the BJP regime.

Palekar’s political career began in October 2021 when he joined AAP and was introduced by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as an ‘honest worthy man.

Michael Lobo, Congress

Congress leader Michael Lobo is fighting elections from the Calangute assembly seat for the third time. Lobo won the Calangute seat on a BJP ticket in 2012 for the first time and retained the same seat in the year 2017.

However, he switched sides last month and became a Congress member. This time, Lobo is contesting elections from the Calangute seat on a Congress ticket.

Lobo initially served as the Deputy Speaker in the last Assembly but resigned later to be inducted as a minister in the government in July 2019.