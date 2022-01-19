Panaji: A day after announcing the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be announcing the party’s CM candidate for Goa during a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday.Also Read - 'Ik Mauka Bhagwant Mann Nu': With 93.3% Strike Rate, Will The Comedian be Able to 'Stand Up' to Punjab's Expectations?

Kejriwal held a door-to-door campaign on Sunday in Cortalim village of Goa. As a part of the campaign, Kejriwal along with other party members were seen interacting with voters in Cortalim. Pamphlets were distributed to the voters during the campaign.

Goa is slated to go to polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

On Tuesday, AAP announced its Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred choice for chief ministerial candidate and launched a mobile number for the purpose.

The Delhi chief minister launched a mobile number — 7074870748 — on which people can give their opinion till 5 pm on January 17 by recording their voice and sending text or WhatsApp messages as to who should be the party’s chief ministerial candidate.