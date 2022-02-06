Panaji: Days ahead of Goa Assembly Election 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in the poll-bound state virtually on Sunday. PM Modi will address party workers and others simultaneously across 20 Assembly constituencies of the North Goa district, a BJP release said. The rally will be broadcast on LED screens in each of the 20 constituencies. At each location, about 500 people besides BJP leaders will be part of the rally, the release said.Also Read - Child Touches PM Modi's Feet As He Performs 'Dandvat Pranam' During Statue of Equality’s Inauguration| Watch

"At 5:30 PM today, will address the people of North Goa via video conferencing. Double engine BJP governments will provide stability and good governance to the people of Goa," said PM Modi in a tweet ahead of his rally.

The Election Commission has currently banned large physical rallies in view of the coronavirus pandemic but allowed smaller public meetings.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the party’s election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi and state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanawde will be present at the location in Sawant’s constituency of Sankhalim.

BJP Manifesto for Goa

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party will also release its manifesto for the upcoming Goa Assembly Elections Sunday. Party’s manifesto for Goa will be released by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Panaji, the party said in a release.

Terming it as a “people-centric” manifesto, the BJP said that it has incorporated grass-root level suggestions offered by the people to the Party through various mediums of communication. To elicit public opinion for drafting its manifesto for upcoming Assembly polls, BJP Goa had sent Sankalp Peti across all the places to receive valuable suggestions from the people.

“The thrust of the manifesto will be to carry forward BJP’s Golden Goa,” the party said. It further stated that the party has been working towards ‘Progressive Goa’ and has brought human and infrastructural development. In the last 10 years of the BJP government in Goa and seven years at the Centre, the visionary policies of the BJP have ensured long-term development for Goa.

The BJP said that the soon-to-be-released manifesto will not be just a document but BJP’s commitment to the people of Goa. “Every suggestion and promise made in the manifesto will be executed soon after BJP forms government, yet again. BJP has completed nearly all the poll promises made during the last election,” it said.

“BJP is confident that Goans will once again shower their blessings and love to the country’s largest party on February 14,” the party’s statement read.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)