Panaji: A three-day liquor ban has been imposed in the state of Goa owing to its upcoming panchayat elections. According to a notification issued by Goa’s Finance Secretary Pranab Bhat, August 9, 10 and 12 will be observed as dry days. The premises having license to operate “bar and restaurant” are allowed to keep the establishments open only to serve food and the bar counter shall be closed and no liquor shall be allowed to be served on these days, it added. Elections to the 186 panchayat bodies in Goa are scheduled to be held on August 10, while the counting of votes will happen on August 12.Also Read - SUV Skids Off Zuari River in Goa, All Passengers Declared Dead

The notification had laid certain guidelines for the same. It further stated that "The owner of the licensed 'bar and restaurant' shall also display a board in the premises stating that no liquor will be served and that the restaurant is open for serving food only."

(With PTI inputs)