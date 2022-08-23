New Delhi: In the case pertaining to a plea filed by microblogging site Twitter for clarification on removing links of defamatory content against Union Minister Smriti Irani and her daughter Zoish Irani in relation to the recent Goa bar controversy, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought Smriti Irani’s response to the same. Earlier, the high court had directed Twitter to do away with those web links which contain allegations of three Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Neta D’Souza, and Pawan Khera. Twitter said it is only bound to take down similar content which is found to be defamatory on being provided with URLs by Smriti Irani.Also Read - Twitter Lied About Number of Bots, Users' Data Safety: Ex-Security Chief | Detailed Allegations Here

Twitter also sought clarity on the matter as the case is against Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D' Souza, who have leveled the allegations.

Issuing notice on the petition, Justice Mini Pushkarna granted two weeks' time to the respondents to reply in the matter.

As per the earlier court verdict delivered on July 29, the web links containing all the defamatory remarks against Smriti Irani and her daughter Zoyish Irani on Google and social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have to be disabled.

Last month, the high court also issued notice on a plea by internet companies Google (YouTube) and Twitter seeking details of URLs and web links of objectionable comments made against the Union Minister and her daughter.