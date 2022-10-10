New Delhi: Goa, popular for its nightlife, has mulled a new norm for bars and restaurant owners. In order to curb drunk-driving accidents, bars and restaurants in Goa have to arrange cabs for its inebriated customers to drop them home or hotels in case of tourists.Also Read - Drunk Teacher With Beer Cans Taking Class In Hathras School, Video Goes Viral | Watch

GOA’S NEW NORM FOR BARS, RESTAURANTS FOR DRUNK CUSTOMERS

Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said the new norm will be applicable for all restaurants, bars and clubs in the union territory from now on.

The bar owners should not allow the customers to drive or ride their own vehicle if they are drunk, Godinho said, according to a report by news agency IANS. They should arrange a vehicle for them so that they can be safely dropped back to their destination.

Godinho said, “I am telling officers to liaison with bars and restaurants with heavy footfall, where people go. If somebody is drunk, it is the responsibility of bar owner to send them home by hiring a cab. Don’t send them driving their own car. This is a new norm in Goa for the safety of people. We will implement it very strictly.”

The Goa minister said that everyone has to follow rules just like they do in foreign countries. “Goans and tourists when they go abroad, don’t they follow rules? Goa is something you break every rule, because somebody knows somebody and is well connected, as we have only 15 lakh population. You can walk in the secretariat with the minister and phone that I am being caught and not to issue challan. It is bad,” Godinho said.

Around 20 per cent of cases coming to Goa Medical College are accidents, he said. “I am really concerned with drunk cases. The cases of accidents are alarming. Around 20 per cent of cases coming to Goa Medical College are accidents. You may be so innocent on the road by driving so slow, but one fine day a drunk person can come and hit you. This should not happen. Therefore, I am telling Regional Transport Officers (RTO) that you have to be ruthless as far as drunk and drive cases are concerned,” Godinho said.