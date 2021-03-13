Panaji: Five persons, including a Swiss national were detained in the early hours of Saturday, following a raid at a beachside rave party, which was being held near North Goa’s Ozrant beach, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said. Also Read - Veteran Congress Leader Satish Sharma Dies at 73

A large quantity of different kinds of drugs were seized during the raid,Awhich was jointly conducted by NCB officials from Goa and Mumbai and the Crime Branch of the Goa Police, at the beach outside popular beach shack Shiva Valley and a beach resort. Also Read - New Delhi, Goa and Mumbai Top Booked Destinations by Indians During Valentine’s Week

“Today, we conducted a raid at a rave party in Vagator, Ozrant beach. We have recovered LSD in commercial quantity, heroine in intermediate quantity, along with MDMA tablets, charas and ganja,” an NCB official said. Also Read - Mira Rajput Flaunts Her Rs 20K Abstract Print Co-ord in Goa And Husband Shahid Kapoor Goes Flirty Over The Look

“Five persons have also been arrested, including two each from Goa and one from Switzerland,” the official said, adding that the management of the beach shack and the beach resort had been called for questioning,” the official said.