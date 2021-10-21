Panaji: The Goa government on Thursday capped the RT-PCR testing rate for inbound foreign tourists at Rs 3,200, according to a government directive.Also Read - Alabama Lawmakers Weigh Using Coronavirus Funds to Build Prisons

In an order issued by the under-secretary (health), Gautami S Parmekar said that the prices will be applicable to all inbound foreign travellers arriving either by air or sea, for whom undergoing an RT-PCR test is mandatory, barring exceptions.

Charter flight operations in the country have been allowed since October 15, while free of itinerary tourists will be allowed from November 15. According to central government norms, RT-PCR testing is compulsory for everyone travelling to India, barring those who have tested negative for Covid 72 hours prior to arrival and those originating from countries who have mutual agreements with India on recognition of vaccination certificates.

The first charter flights are expected to arrive in Goa in early November, according to the travel and tourism industry stakeholders. Before the coronavirus pandemic, nearly five million foreign tourists arrived by tourist charter flights to the coastal state in 2019.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Swant has announced that the international charter flights will soon be hitting the runways at the Dabolim International airport in Goa. Goa is one of the leading beach and nightlife tourism destinations in the country. Goa has been a centre of attraction for the tourist.

The tourism industry of Goa is hoping for revival after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier this month announced that fresh tourist visas for foreigners coming to India via chartered flights will begin from October 15. The International charter flights account for a bulk of the foreign tourist footfalls to Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the state has completed nearly 72 per cent coverage of the second Covid vaccination dose. “72 per cent completion of the second dose has been completed. We have targetted 100 per cent coverage by October 30,” Sawant told the news agency IANS.

Goa is the second state to complete 100 per cent coverage of the first Covid dose last month, shortly after Himachal Pradesh achieved the feat.

(With Inputs From IANS)