New Delhi: Just a day after 10 MLAs left Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asked four more MLAs to give in their resignations.

“I have asked three GFP ministers and Khaunte to resign from the cabinet. I have given them the instructions as per the orders from my high command,” Sawant told news agency PTI and added, “I will be inducting four new ministers tomorrow.”

He said that the swearing-in of new ministers will take place at 4 pm on Saturday.

The Chief Minister called for the decision as four new faces are likely to be inducted in the state cabinet on Saturday. The four ministers asked to resign include Goa Forward Party’s (GFP) Vijay Sardesai, Vinod Palyekar, and Jayesh Salgaonkar, and Independent MLA is Rohan Khaunte.

A senior BJP leader from Goa stated earlier on Friday that Sawant would induct BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Michael Lobo, and three of the 10 MLAs who switched over from the Congress.

However, the GFP has said that they would take the decision only speaking to the central leadership of the BJP, owing to the recent developments in the state.

Earlier today, senior Congress leader Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco slammed the rebel MLAs in Goa who left the grand old party calling the ongoing crisis ‘political prostitution’.

Ten out of 15 MLAs of the Congress party in Goa broke away from their party switching to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. The Congress, however, alleged that the MLAs were lured with money and promises of ministerial positions.

Following the arrival of the defected Congress members, the ruling BJP party has now a healthy majority of 27 members in the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly.