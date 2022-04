New Delhi: Goa CM Pramod Sawant allocates portfolio to his cabinet ministers; keeps Home & Finance. Vijshwajit Rane gets Health, Rohan Khaunte gets Tourism & IT, and Subhash Phal Desai gets Social Welfare.Also Read - Goa's Vision is Quality, Not Mass Tourism But It Won't Happen Overnight: Minister

Goa cabinet minister Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar gets Power, New and Renewable Energy and Housing. Cabinet minister Nilkanth Halarnkar gets Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and Factories and Boilers. Also Read - From Goa To Srinagar, These Destinations Are Shaping Indian Travel Behaviour This Summer