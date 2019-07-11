New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not wasted any time in keeping the defected Goa Congress MLAs intact with the Party. The 10 MLAs, who broke away from Congress and merged with the BJP yesterday, have arrived in Delhi along with the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

They will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP’s working president JP Nadda, later today.

10 Goa Congress MLAs that had merged with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), yesterday, arrive in Delhi along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. They will meet BJP President Amit Shah & Working President JP Nadda, later today. pic.twitter.com/emGVfxWN9c — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

Before leaving for Delhi, Pramod Sawant said, “We are taking the 10 Goa Congress MLAs that joined BJP, to Delhi to meet party President Amit Shah. There will be a meeting tomorrow, everything else will be decided there.”

Yesterday, Goa Speaker gave a go-ahead to the merger as the total number of defected MLAs was two-thirds of the Congress MLAs in the state.

“Congress MLAs gave me a letter that they are merging with BJP. The second letter was given by Goa CM Pramod Sawant that the strength of the BJP has been changed. I have accepted both letters,” Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar said.

Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar had said that they joined BJP unconditionally just because the Chief Minister was doing good work.

“Ten of us entered into BJP today, just because the CM is doing good work. I was Leader of Opposition, despite that development work in our constituency could not be done. Despite being the single-largest party, we could not form the government,” said Kavlekar.