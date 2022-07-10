Panaji: The Goa Congress on Sunday dismissed Michael Lobo as the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly for allegedly trying to engineer defections. AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday addressed a press conference and said that a “conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP” to weaken the Congress and “engineer defections.”Also Read - Congress Approves Constitution Of Political Affairs Committee Of KPCC With Immediate Effect

"This conspiracy was led by two of our own leaders — LoP Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat." Kamat is the former chief minister of Goa.

