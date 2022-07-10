Panaji: The Goa Congress on Sunday dismissed Michael Lobo as the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly for allegedly trying to engineer defections. AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday addressed a press conference and said that a “conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP” to weaken the Congress and “engineer defections.”Also Read - Congress Approves Constitution Of Political Affairs Committee Of KPCC With Immediate Effect
"This conspiracy was led by two of our own leaders — LoP Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat." Kamat is the former chief minister of Goa.
Key takeaways from the press conference:
- Michael Lobo immediately removed from the position of Leader of Opposition of Goa: Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC Goa in-charge
- A new leader will be elected. Whatever action has to be taken by law against this kind of defection, anti-party work will follow. Let’s see how many people will stay/move. 5 of our MLAs are here, we’re in touch with some more MLAs and they’ll be along with us: Congress Goa in-charge
- Congress party will not be disheartened or weakened. We will take up this issue in a more aggressive manner. We will take it to the people this betrayal that is being engineered by 2 people for the sake of power & personal gain: Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC Goa in-charge
- Both these people had been working in total coordination with BJP. One person- Digambar Kamat- did it to safeguard his own skin because so many cases are against him& the other person- Michael Lobo- for the sake of power&position. BJP wants to finish Opposition: AICC Goa in-charge
- A conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP to see that the Congress party in Goa is weakened and to engineer defections. This conspiracy was led by 2 of our own leaders LoP Michael Lobo & Digambar Kamat: AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao