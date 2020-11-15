Panaji: Goa Congress spokesperson and minority cell chairman Urfan Mulla on Sunday resigned from his posts, alleging that the party cares little about issues related to the minority community and is plagued by lack of unity among the senior leaders. Also Read - Goa Congress MLAs, Who Merged With BJP, Arrive in Delhi to Meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda

“I would like to mention that I am not happy with the functioning of party as there is no unity among senior leaders only fighting for their personal gains, nobody is bothered about the party neither about minority issues we just be use like tissue paper and vote banks,” Mulla said in his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and state Congress president Girish Chodankar. Also Read - Ten Goa Congress MLAs Break Away, Merge With BJP, Speaker Accepts Move

“The Congress suffers from lack of organization, lack of direction and ideology, and most importantly lack of leadership. The old guard in the party in Goa have brought nothing to the party and have miserably failed in decision making again and again,” the resignation letter also said.

Mulla has however not resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party.

In his resignation letter, Mulla has also said that despite the old guard repeatedly failing in organisational and electoral affairs in the state, the Congress had not given any “space to its young and ambitious leaders”.

The Congress legislature party in Goa has been reduced to five members, after its 12 legislators elected in the 2017 state assembly polls, quit the party to join the BJP since then.