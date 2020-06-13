New Delhi: As Goa witnessed a rapid surge in COVID-19 or coronavirus cases, the state administration has declared another containment zone. Notably, Ghodemal area in North Goa’s Sattari sub-district has been declared the state’s second containment zone after Mangor hill, following a spike in cases there over the last few days. Health authorities claimed that 14 people have tested positive for the deadly virus in the village. Also Read - WATCH: Teammates Mob Coffin of Murdered Mexican Teen to Celebrate One Last Winning Goal

A health ministry official said that most of the cases in Ghodemal and nearby areas involve health department workers posted at an urban health centre in Vasco town, near Mangor hill.

"After a thorough discussion with Secretary Health, we have instructed the (North Goa) Collector to declare Ghodemal as a containment zone along with Kasarwada and Deulwada as buffer zones," Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters here.

Apart from Mangor hill and Ghodemal village, Chimbel, a slum cluster near Panaji, has also witnessed a spurt in corona positive cases.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged the people not to be afraid of these ‘zones’ which are formed to map the local transmission of the deadly virus and prevent the contagion from spreading. “There is no need to fear formation of containment zones. It is a means to make people aware and alert, so that people don’t come in contact with these areas,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also claimed that a majority of the state’s 394 active COVID-19 cases were asymptomatic and that only eight hospitalised patients required medical treatment to combat the infection.