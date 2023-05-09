Home

Goa Declares Paid Holiday On May 10 For Karnataka Polls

In view of polling in Karnataka on May 10, the Goa government have declared a holiday on Wednesday.

The voting for 224 Assembly constituencies will take place on May 10.

The holiday will also cover private establishments and industrial workers.

However, this decision of the Pramod Sawant government has not gone down well with Opposition parties and industry bodies. Goa State Industries Association said they may have to take legal recourse against the holiday.

The government issued a notification declaring May 10 as paid holiday owing to elections for Legislative Assembly in Karnataka. The holiday was extended to government servants and also those working in private establishments including industrial workers, it said according to a report by news agency PTI.

Goa State Industries Association president Damodar Kochkar questioned the rationale behind the state government’s “absurd” decision.

“Industries in Goa feel this is absolutely absurd and stupid decision…taking industries to ransom for electoral gains,” Mr Kochkar alleged and said they are considering legal remedies against such “unilateral” decisions of the state government.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Goa unit president Amit Palekar also slammed the state government over the “foolish decision”.

“After selling our mother Mhadei to Karnataka, BJP-led Goa government is stooping down to a low level to please the neighbours,” he alleged in a video message.

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) too condemned the state government. “@DrPramodPSawant’s enthusiasm and swift decision-making wasn’t evident when #Goans asked for a holiday for #RamaNavami. #Goemkars in #Goa obviously do not enjoy the same regard or respect as his friends in @BJP4Karnataka. For @goacm and @BJP4Goa it’s Jai Shri @BSBommai,” GFP tweeted.

A senior official from Goa Chief Minister’s Office said it is a practice to give a holiday when there are elections in neighbouring states. He claimed a holiday was declared in Karnataka on the day of polling in Goa last year. Goa and Karnataka are locked in a bitter feud over sharing of Mhadei river water.

