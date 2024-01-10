By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Goa Declares Public Holiday On Jan 22: Schools, Govt Offices Shut On Ram Mandir Inauguration Day
CM Pramod Sawant also said that the day should be celebrated like Diwali and hence the government has decided to declare holiday for government servants.
Panaji: The Goa government on Wednesday declared holiday for government servants and schools on January 22 in the wake of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. “There will be a public holiday only for government servants along with schools,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, during a presser after the cabinet meeting.
He also said that the day should be celebrated like Diwali and hence the government has decided to declare holiday for government servants.