The protest that started from West Bengal after a doctor was attacked by family members of a patient, has been taken up by doctors in other states as well. While protesting junior doctors in Bengal have agreed to have a talk with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, medical professionals in Goa have decided they will join the all-India strike that has been called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday.

The IMA will discontinue all non-essential services, including OPDs, from 6 am while casualty and emergency services will continue as usual. It will also stage a ‘dharna’ at its headquarters in Delhi starting at 10 am.

The move is to show solidarity with doctors in West Bengal and support the demand for special legislation to make assault on doctors a non-bailable offence.

“We, IMA Goa doctors, are planning a silent protest from Azad Maidan to Old GMC complex here at 10 a.m. on Monday,” IMA Goa spokesperson Dr. Shekhar Salkar said on Sunday.

“However, all doctors associated with the association in Goa will be available for emergencies,” Salkar said.

On June 14, doctors at a top state government hospital, the Goa Medical College, and a private hospital had joined the nationwide protests in solidarity with the doctors at the state-run NRS Hospital in Kolkata, after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there on Monday night.