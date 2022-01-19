Panaji: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday named Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial candidate for upcoming assembly elections in Goa. AAP national convenor national Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement during a press briefing in Panaji, Goa. Kejriwal said that the party will be contesting all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa. “Amit Palekar is an advocate by profession and comes from the Bhandari community, ” Kejriwal said.Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: AAP to Announce Its Chief Ministerial Candidate Tomorrow

Recently, AAP had claimed to choose someone as CM face from the Bhandari community (OBC community). Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Congress Releases 3rd List Of Candidates, Fields Michael Lobo From Calangute

THE MOMENT EVERYONE WAS WAITING FOR! 🎉 Noted Lawyer & Social Worker Shri @AmitPalekar10 announced as AAP Goa's CM Face by AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal GOA IS READY FOR CHANGE! #AAPKaCM pic.twitter.com/kTUaF0HmGn — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 19, 2022

AAP failed to win a single seat in the 2017 elections despite running an ambitious campaign, pitching 39 candidates for a 40-seat strong assembly.

This year, AAP has announced to contest all 40 seats in BJP-ruled Goa, where elections are due in next year. Apart from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Shiv Sena and other parties will also be in the fray.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.