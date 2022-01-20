Panaji: The BJP on Thursday announced names of 34 candidates for Goa Assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from Sanquelim and Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar from Margaon. Notably, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s name is not on the list. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single phase on February 14. With the entry of the AAP and TMC in the poll arena, the election is expected to be a multi-cornered one this time.Also Read - Who is Amit Palekar? AAP's CM Face To Challenge BJP in Goa

Addressing the media, BJP election in-charge for Goa Devendra Fadnavis said that Utpal Parrikar – son of late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar – was given two options. While he rejected the first one, the second option was being discussed, he added. Also Read - Goa Election 2022: Why Congress Refused To Align With Shiv Sena, NCP

“Sitting MLA has been given ticket from Panjim…Utpal Parrikar and his family are our family. We gave two more options to him but he rejected first one, second option being discussed with him. We feel that he should agree,” Fadnavis said. Also Read - Goa Election 2022: AAP Fields Amit Palekar As Its Chief Ministerial Candidate

Goa Election 2022: BJP Candidates

Mandrem– Dayanand Raghunath Sopte

Pernem (SC)– Pravin Prabhakr Arlekar

Tivim– Neelkant Ramnath Harlarnkar

Mapusa– Joshua Peter D’Souza

Siolim– Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar

Saligao– Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar

Porvorim– Rohan Ashok Khaunte

Aldon–a Glenn John E.Souza Ticlo

Panaji– Atanasio Monserratte

Teleigo– Jennifer Monseratte

At. Andre– Francisco Silveira

Mayem– Premender Vishnu Shet

Sanquelim– Pramod Pandurang Sawant

Poriem– Divya Vishwajit Rane

Valpoi– Vishwajit Pratap Singh Rane

Priol– Govind Shepu Gaude

Ponda– Ravi Sitaram Naik

Shiroda– Subhash Ankush Shirodkar

Marcaim– Sudesh Bhingi

Mormugoa– Milind Sagun Naik

Vasco-Da-Gama– Krishna Viswambhar Salkar

Dabolim– Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho

Nuvem– Datta Vishnu Borkar

Fatorda– Damodar Gajanan Naik

Margao– Manohar Trimbak Azgaonkar

Benaulim– Damodar Narcinva Bandodkar

Navelim– Ullas Yashwant Tuenkar

Cuncolim– Clafasio Dias

Velim– Savio Rodrigues

Quepem– Chandrakant Raghu Kavlekar

Curchorem– Nilesh Joao Cabral

Sanvordem– Ganesh Gaonkar

Sanguem– Subhash Phal Desai

Canacona– Ramesh Bombo Tawadkar

Check Full List: