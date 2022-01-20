Panaji: The BJP on Thursday announced names of 34 candidates for Goa Assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from Sanquelim and Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar from Margaon. Notably, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s name is not on the list. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single phase on February 14. With the entry of the AAP and TMC in the poll arena, the election is expected to be a multi-cornered one this time.Also Read - Who is Amit Palekar? AAP's CM Face To Challenge BJP in Goa
Addressing the media, BJP election in-charge for Goa Devendra Fadnavis said that Utpal Parrikar – son of late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar – was given two options. While he rejected the first one, the second option was being discussed, he added. Also Read - Goa Election 2022: Why Congress Refused To Align With Shiv Sena, NCP
“Sitting MLA has been given ticket from Panjim…Utpal Parrikar and his family are our family. We gave two more options to him but he rejected first one, second option being discussed with him. We feel that he should agree,” Fadnavis said. Also Read - Goa Election 2022: AAP Fields Amit Palekar As Its Chief Ministerial Candidate
Goa Election 2022: BJP Candidates
- Mandrem– Dayanand Raghunath Sopte
- Pernem (SC)– Pravin Prabhakr Arlekar
- Tivim– Neelkant Ramnath Harlarnkar
- Mapusa– Joshua Peter D’Souza
- Siolim– Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar
- Saligao– Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar
- Porvorim– Rohan Ashok Khaunte
- Aldon–a Glenn John E.Souza Ticlo
- Panaji– Atanasio Monserratte
- Teleigo– Jennifer Monseratte
- At. Andre– Francisco Silveira
- Mayem– Premender Vishnu Shet
- Sanquelim– Pramod Pandurang Sawant
- Poriem– Divya Vishwajit Rane
- Valpoi– Vishwajit Pratap Singh Rane
- Priol– Govind Shepu Gaude
- Ponda– Ravi Sitaram Naik
- Shiroda– Subhash Ankush Shirodkar
- Marcaim– Sudesh Bhingi
- Mormugoa– Milind Sagun Naik
- Vasco-Da-Gama– Krishna Viswambhar Salkar
- Dabolim– Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho
- Nuvem– Datta Vishnu Borkar
- Fatorda– Damodar Gajanan Naik
- Margao– Manohar Trimbak Azgaonkar
- Benaulim– Damodar Narcinva Bandodkar
- Navelim– Ullas Yashwant Tuenkar
- Cuncolim– Clafasio Dias
- Velim– Savio Rodrigues
- Quepem– Chandrakant Raghu Kavlekar
- Curchorem– Nilesh Joao Cabral
- Sanvordem– Ganesh Gaonkar
- Sanguem– Subhash Phal Desai
- Canacona– Ramesh Bombo Tawadkar
Check Full List: