New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim seat and his deputy Manohar Ajgaonkar from Margao Assembly constituency in the upcoming state polls, the BJP said. The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released a list of 34 candidates for the Goa Assembly Election scheduled to take place on February 14.Also Read - Goa Election 2022: Why Congress Refused To Align With Shiv Sena, NCP