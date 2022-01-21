New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its fifth list of three candidates for Goa Assembly election 2022. Three candidates in the list along with their Assembly constituencies are as follows— Gorakhnath Kerkar (Cumberjua), Uday Salkar (Tivim), Dr Mariano Godinho (Nuvem).Also Read - Utpal Parrikar Quits BJP, to Fight Goa Assembly Polls as Independent Candidate From Panaji

Goa Assembly Election 2022: Complete List of AAP Candidates 

  1. Amit Palekar- St Cruz
  2. Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane- Poriem
  3. Gorakhnath Kerkar- Cumberjua
  4. Uday Salkar- Tivim
  5. Dr Mariano Godinho- Nuvem
  6. Ramrao Wagh-  St Andre
  7.  Sudesh Mayekar- Calangute
  8.  Cecille Rodrigues- Taleigaon
  9. Rajesh Kalangutkar- Maem
  10. Prashant Naik- Cuncolim
  11. Rahul Mhambre- Mapusa
  12. Cruz Silva- Velim
  13. Anoop Kudtarkar- Canacona
  14. Anil Gaonkar- Sanvordem
  15. Sandesh Telekar- Fatorda
  16. Mahadev Naik- Shiroda
  17.  Satyavijay Naik- Valpoi
  18. Venzy Viegas- Benaulim
  19. Abhijeet Desai- Sanguem
  20. Domnic Gaunkar- Curtorim
  21. Premanand Nanoskar- Dabolim
  22. Saldanha- Cortalim
  23. Valmiki Naik- Panjim
  24. Surel Tilve- Ponda
  25. Gurudas Yesu Naik-Marcaim
  26. Pundalik Dhargarkar- Prenem
  27. Vishnu Naik-Siolim
  28. Pratima Coutinho-Navelim
  29. LIncoln Vaz- Margao
  30. Nonu Naik- Priol
  31. Gabriel Fernandes- Curchorem
  32. Raul Perreira- Quepem
  33. Manoj Gadhi Amonkar-Sanquelim

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has also decided to support independent candidate Chandrakant Shetye in Bicholim.

For the unversed, the AAP has decided to field candidates in all the 40 assembly constituencies of the coastal state, where polls are scheduled to be held on Feb 14, 2022.

Note: The story will be updated as and when the party releases the final list. 