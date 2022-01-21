New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its fifth list of three candidates for Goa Assembly election 2022. Three candidates in the list along with their Assembly constituencies are as follows— Gorakhnath Kerkar (Cumberjua), Uday Salkar (Tivim), Dr Mariano Godinho (Nuvem).Also Read - Utpal Parrikar Quits BJP, to Fight Goa Assembly Polls as Independent Candidate From Panaji
Goa Assembly Election 2022: Complete List of AAP Candidates
- Amit Palekar- St Cruz
- Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane- Poriem
- Gorakhnath Kerkar- Cumberjua
- Uday Salkar- Tivim
- Dr Mariano Godinho- Nuvem
- Ramrao Wagh- St Andre
- Sudesh Mayekar- Calangute
- Cecille Rodrigues- Taleigaon
- Rajesh Kalangutkar- Maem
- Prashant Naik- Cuncolim
- Rahul Mhambre- Mapusa
- Cruz Silva- Velim
- Anoop Kudtarkar- Canacona
- Anil Gaonkar- Sanvordem
- Sandesh Telekar- Fatorda
- Mahadev Naik- Shiroda
- Satyavijay Naik- Valpoi
- Venzy Viegas- Benaulim
- Abhijeet Desai- Sanguem
- Domnic Gaunkar- Curtorim
- Premanand Nanoskar- Dabolim
- Saldanha- Cortalim
- Valmiki Naik- Panjim
- Surel Tilve- Ponda
- Gurudas Yesu Naik-Marcaim
- Pundalik Dhargarkar- Prenem
- Vishnu Naik-Siolim
- Pratima Coutinho-Navelim
- LIncoln Vaz- Margao
- Nonu Naik- Priol
- Gabriel Fernandes- Curchorem
- Raul Perreira- Quepem
- Manoj Gadhi Amonkar-Sanquelim
The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has also decided to support independent candidate Chandrakant Shetye in Bicholim.
For the unversed, the AAP has decided to field candidates in all the 40 assembly constituencies of the coastal state, where polls are scheduled to be held on Feb 14, 2022.
Note: The story will be updated as and when the party releases the final list.