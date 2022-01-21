New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its fifth list of three candidates for Goa Assembly election 2022. Three candidates in the list along with their Assembly constituencies are as follows— Gorakhnath Kerkar (Cumberjua), Uday Salkar (Tivim), Dr Mariano Godinho (Nuvem).Also Read - Utpal Parrikar Quits BJP, to Fight Goa Assembly Polls as Independent Candidate From Panaji

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases its fifth list of candidates for #GoaElections pic.twitter.com/81M95pxOJf — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

Goa Assembly Election 2022: Complete List of AAP Candidates Amit Palekar- St Cruz Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane- Poriem Gorakhnath Kerkar- Cumberjua Uday Salkar- Tivim Dr Mariano Godinho- Nuvem Ramrao Wagh- St Andre Sudesh Mayekar- Calangute Cecille Rodrigues- Taleigaon Rajesh Kalangutkar- Maem Prashant Naik- Cuncolim Rahul Mhambre- Mapusa Cruz Silva- Velim Anoop Kudtarkar- Canacona Anil Gaonkar- Sanvordem Sandesh Telekar- Fatorda Mahadev Naik- Shiroda Satyavijay Naik- Valpoi Venzy Viegas- Benaulim Abhijeet Desai- Sanguem Domnic Gaunkar- Curtorim Premanand Nanoskar- Dabolim Saldanha- Cortalim Valmiki Naik- Panjim Surel Tilve- Ponda Gurudas Yesu Naik-Marcaim Pundalik Dhargarkar- Prenem Vishnu Naik-Siolim Pratima Coutinho-Navelim LIncoln Vaz- Margao Nonu Naik- Priol Gabriel Fernandes- Curchorem Raul Perreira- Quepem Manoj Gadhi Amonkar-Sanquelim

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has also decided to support independent candidate Chandrakant Shetye in Bicholim. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab; AAP Emerges As Single Largest Party

For the unversed, the AAP has decided to field candidates in all the 40 assembly constituencies of the coastal state, where polls are scheduled to be held on Feb 14, 2022.

Note: The story will be updated as and when the party releases the final list.