Panaji: Ahead of the Goa assembly election, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said each family in Goa will get up to 300 units electricity free per month if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the polls. “I’m here to give the first guarantee on electricity. We’ll provide 300 units of free electricity in Goa. With the implementation of this scheme, 87% of Goa will start getting zero electricity bills. Old bills will be waived off. We’ll provide 24×7 electricity,” Kejriwal announced. Elections to the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly are scheduled for February next year.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2021: UP Govt Gets Supreme Court Notice Over its Decision to Allow Kanwar Yatra During COVID

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Kejriwal who arrived in Goa on Tuesday also said that the promises were not a “chunavi jumla”, but a solemn guarantee by the party to the people of Goa.

“If people in Delhi can get free electricity, then why not free power for people in Goa,” he said. Despite Goa being a power-surplus state, there are frequent power-cuts in the coastal state, he added.

Kejriwal further said that all outstanding bills will be waived off and the power billing system will start off with a “clean slate”.

I'm here to give first guarantee on electricity. We'll provide 300 units of free electricity in Goa. With implementation of this scheme, 87% of Goa will start getting zero electricity bills. Old bills will be waived off. We'll provide 24×7 electricity: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/1SbFZmfMQT — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

Kejriwal slammed MLAs who left Congress and other parties to join the BJP after last Assembly elections in Goa. Going by the numbers, those who should have been in opposition are now ruling the state and those who should have been in power are now in the opposition, he added.

“These MLAs who switched sides claimed that they were joining the BJP to get people’s work done. Did they do people”s work as they claimed? Now people are saying that they switched sides for lure of money. People feel betrayed,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that Goa’s politics was plagued by corruption and defection and said his party wanted to change the culture of politics in the state on its head. “Goa wants change. Goa wants clean politics,” the AAP national convenor said.

(With agency inputs)