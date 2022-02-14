Goa Election 2022 Voting Live Updates: Voting began for Goa Assembly Elections 2022 for all 40 constituencies at 7 am on Monday (February 14). The coastal state of Goa, with over 11 lakh voters, has 301 candidates contesting from 40 Assembly seats. Traditionally Goa and Uttarakhand, which is also going to polls in the second phase 2022 elections today, have seen bipolar politics, but they are witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) throwing its hat in the ring. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties are also vying to make a mark on Goa’s electoral scene. Election officials said all arrangements have been made to conduct polling while following COVID-19 protocols. Here are the LIVE Updates for Goa Assembly Polls 2022:Also Read - Goa Set To Go To Polls on Valentines Day: Here Are The Key Candidates Fighting For CM's Chair