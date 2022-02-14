Goa Election 2022 Voting Live Updates: Voting began for Goa Assembly Elections 2022 for all 40 constituencies at 7 am on Monday (February 14). The coastal state of Goa, with over 11 lakh voters, has 301 candidates contesting from 40 Assembly seats. Traditionally Goa and Uttarakhand, which is also going to polls in the second phase 2022 elections today, have seen bipolar politics, but they are witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) throwing its hat in the ring. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties are also vying to make a mark on Goa’s electoral scene. Election officials said all arrangements have been made to conduct polling while following COVID-19 protocols. Here are the LIVE Updates for Goa Assembly Polls 2022:Also Read - Goa Set To Go To Polls on Valentines Day: Here Are The Key Candidates Fighting For CM's Chair

Live Updates

  • 7:25 AM IST

    Key candidates for Goa Elections 2022: The prominent candidates in Goa include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar and AAP’s CM face Amit Paleker.

  • 7:24 AM IST

  • 7:23 AM IST

    Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and his wife Reetha Sreedharan cast their votes.

  • 7:18 AM IST

    PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers in Goa: “Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those who are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy,” PM Modi tweeted.

  • 7:04 AM IST

  • 7:04 AM IST

    Voting begins for Goa Election 2022 for all 40 Assembly seats