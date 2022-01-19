New Delhi: The hopes of stitching a Maha Vikas Aghadi like alliance in Goa did not take off as Congress refused to team up Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the upcoming Goa Assembly polls. The three parties have formed Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra but in Goa the Congress is already in alliance with Goa Forward Party.Also Read - 9 Most Colourful Streets in India Where You Will Find The Best Blend of Jazziness And Culture

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the party and NCP held discussions with Congress to form a ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ like alliance in Goa but there was no fruitful outcome. Raut went on to say that Congress leaders believe that “they can get the majority on their own”. Also Read - Goa Election 2022: AAP Fields Amit Palekar As Its Chief Ministerial Candidate

“We held discussions with Congress but no outcome came out of it. Shiv Sena and NCP tried to form a ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ like of Maharashtra in Goa but Congress leaders think they can get the majority on their own,” Raut on Wednesday was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - AAP Posts Hilarious 'Mast Kalandar' Video as Party Announces Bhagwant Mann as Punjab CM Face | Watch

We held discussions with Congress but no outcome came out of it. Shiv Sena and NCP tried to form a 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' like of Maharashtra in Goa but Congress leaders think they can get the majority on their own: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Goa Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/pxTME9P3fM — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

The Shiv Sena leader in the past had met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the same but things did not work out as Congress assessment is that people will vote for a change. NCP leader Praful Patel has said that his party will contest with Shiv Sena in the state.

What Congress said on no alliance with Shiv Sena, NCP in Goa

Hours after Sanjay Raut’s remarks on no alliance with Congress in Goa, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the “high command” takes decision on such matters. Patole said Congress president Sonia Gandhi went ahead with an alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra only to “stop BJP”. However, the situation for Congress is “good” in other states so there is “no need” for an alliance with Shiv Sena or NCP

“The high command takes the decision on it (alliance). To stop BJP in Maharashtra, Sonia Gandhi helped them. In other states, the Congress situation is good so there is no need to take them (Shiv Sena & NCP) together,” Patole told ANI.

The high command takes the decision on it (alliance). To stop BJP in Maharashtra, Sonia Gandhi helped them. In other states, the Congress situation is good so there is no need to take them (Shiv Sena & NCP) together: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Goa Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/Xx0ZVPbhr9 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

Earlier, the Congress had alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress were contesting in Goa to split the opposition vote and help the BJP.

Congress Senior observer of Goa, P Chidambaram said the people are voting either for the BJP or for a regime change.

“Those who want a regime change (after 10 years of misrule) will vote for the Congress. Those who want the regime to continue will vote for the BJP. The choice before the voter in Goa is stark and clear. Do you want a regime change or not? I appeal to the voters of Goa to vote for a regime change and vote Congress,” he added.

The Congress is facing a tough battle in Goa while trying to be ahead of the BJP as the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are spoiling the grand old party’s game in the state.

No one should behave like high horse: TMC

The Congress is trying to put up a strong face and has denied any alliance talks with the Trinamool despite speculations in the political circles. Jittered by the Congress stance, the Trinamool has launched an offensive against the Congress.

Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra said the need of the hour in Goa is to defeat BJP and “no one should be on their high horse”.

“The Trinamool has been saying that they are open to alliances, but Congress is not willing to accept and behaving like an emperor. Need of hour in Goa is to defeat BJP – no one should be on their high horse. AITC will not, repeat not, shy away from walking the last mile,” Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra said.