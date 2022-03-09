Goa Election Result 2022 LIVE Streaming: All eyes are on the Goa Election Result 2022 where counting of votes will take place on Thursday (March 10). The counting of votes will begin at 8 am as Election Commission (EC) will start releasing result trends on its official website – results.eci.gov.in and its app. All 40 seats of Goa went to the polls in a single-phase on February 14.Also Read - Punjab Election Result 2022: When & Where To Watch LIVE Stream of Counting of Votes on March 10

You can follow all updates on Goa Assembly Election Result and check out the progress on counting of votes and trend analysis on Zee News’ Live TV online. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv. Stay tuned to this place for 360-degree coverage on 2022 Goa Election Result.

All 40 seats of Goa went to the polls in a single-phase on February 14. The Zee News-DesignedBox exit poll for the Goa Assembly election has predicted 14-19 seats for the Congress-Goa Forward Party alliance. Meanwhile, the BJP is expected to win 13-18 seats in the 40-seat Assembly. The exit poll result suggest the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Trinamool Congress alliance will be in third spot with the likelihood of winning 2-5 seats, followed by Aam Aadmi Party and others with 1-3 seats.

