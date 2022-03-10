Goa Assembly Election Result 2022 Live: The fate of 332 candidates will be decided shortly as the counting of votes for the Goa assembly elections will begin from 8 am onwards. The 40-member assembly of Goa went to polls in a single phase on February 14 and the results will be declared today along with the results of Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The coastal state is currently governed by the BJP while the Congress is the main opposition party. Due to the entry of Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, the contest has become multipolar this year.Also Read - Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Countdown Begins

The Election Commission (EC) will start releasing result trends on its official website – results.eci.gov.in and its app. As per the rules, counting of ballot papers will be taken up first and then EVMs will be opened. While a final picture will be clear by noon, first trends are expected to pour around 8 am. Also Read - 130 Police Observers, 50,000 Officials: Stage Set For Counting Of Votes In Five States Today