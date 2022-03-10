Panaji: Goa’s former chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s son and Independent candidate, Utpal Parrikar lost to BJP’s Atanasio Monserratte from the Panaji Assembly seat on Thursday. After the end of last round of counting, Monserratte won by 674 votes, an election official said.Also Read - BJP Likely To Retain Manipur, CM Biren Singh Registers Massive Victory From Heingang

I gave a good fight, Utpal Parrikar, who bagged 5,857 votes, said while leaving the counting station. Monserratte polled 6,531 votes, while Congress candidate Elvis Gomes got 3,062 votes. After the BJP refused ticket to Utpal Parrikar, he contested the election as an independent. Monserratte said the BJP cadres in the state capital Panaji did not accept Utpal Parrikar in the party. Also Read - Goa Election Result 2022: CM Pramod Sawant Says BJP Will Form Govt With MGP & Independents

Meanwhile, even as the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, the Congress expressed confidence that it will form the next government in the coastal state with the help of other political parties, saying that the final results are yet to be announced. As per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) latest data for all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, the BJP has so far won five seats and is leading in 15 others. The Congress has won three seats and is leading in eight. Also Read - Ayodhya, Dariyabad, Rudauli, Milkipur, Bikapur Election Result LIVE: Amit Singh Chauhan (BJP) Leads in Bikapur

Talking to reporters outside a counting centre, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee’s working president Aleixo Sequeira said the final tally is yet to be announced, so it is premature to say that the BJP has won the election. “Lead is not everything. The final results are yet to come. We will form the next government with the help of other political parties and Independents,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)