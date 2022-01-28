Panaji: In a setback for TMC, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro withdrew his candidature for the Fatorda seat in the Goa polls. He explained, “I hereby announce my withdrawal as the Goa TMC candidate from Fatorda and hand over the baton to a young lady, professional and advocate (Seoula Vaz). And that has been the policy of the party- to empower the women.Also Read - Mouni Roy’s Dance On Top Of Bar Counter From Wedding After-Party Goes Viral- Watch

My earlier experience says that when I fought the election last time, we could not do justice to them. To replace me, we have a very able Flora, who will represent the Fatorda constituency.

I've taken this decision after consulting our party's national chairman because I would like to fight and campaign all over Goa for all the TMC candidates so that they can perform well.