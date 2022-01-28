New Delhi: As Goa is all set to go to the polls next month, Zee News teamed up with DesignBoxed to conduct the biggest Opinion Poll in a bid to understand the pulse of the voters in the state. The country’s most trusted channel will try to bring the most precise picture of Goa, where 40 Vidhan Sabha seats will vote on February 14. From the most preferred choice for the Chief Ministerial candidate to the maximum vote share a political party is projected to win in the coastal state, the survey will try to ascertain the public opinion before the polls. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll Projects BJP to Win 7 Seats in UP’s Bareilly And SP Just 2 Seats | Details Here

Goa Opinion Poll | LIVE Updates

The tenure of the Goa Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 15 March 2022.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress party had emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, however, it failed to form an alliance.

A coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party had formed the state government, with Manohar Parrikar becoming the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said that the BJP would win more than 22 seats in the 40-member state legislative assembly.

Methodology And Survey Details

The Zee News-DesignBoxed survey is one of the most accurate opinion polls in the country. Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 40 seats of poll-bound Goa between December 10, 2021 to January 15, 2022. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Uttar Pradesh's Rohilkhand: BJP Expected Clean Sweep For 4 Seats In Pilibhit District

The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Also Read - #ZeeOpinionPoll For Rohilkhand (Uttar Pradesh): BJP Expected To Dominate With 51% Vote Share, SP Likely To Come Distant 2nd With 36%