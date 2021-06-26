Panaji: Amid concerns of the New Delta Plus Variants which were detected in neighbouring states, the Goa government on Saturday extended the statewide curfew till July 5. “The Government of Goa has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7 AM, July 05, 2021,” Sawant announced on social media platform Twitter. Also Read - Those Fully Vaccinated Need to Keep Masks on: WHO Warns as Delta Variant Spreads Across World

Notably, Goa has been under lockdown since May after multiple cases were detected in the state. However, the state government had relaxed the restrictions last week to improve the economic situation of the state. Issuing fresh order, the chief minister had said that all stores and shops can operate in Goa from 7 AM to 3 PM per day.

Moreover, the state government also allowed marriage ceremonies in Goa but said only 50 people would be permitted. The state chief minister further appealed people above the age of 18 years to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

Earlier in the day, Sawant said testing has been ramped up at the borders of the coastal state as a precaution in view of the detection of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in a neighbouring state.

Speaking to reporters at the Keri-Sattari border adjoining Karnataka, Sawant said private laboratories have been roped in to set up testing facilities as a precaution against the fresh strain of coronavirus.

“We have stepped up monitoring at all the borders after (cases of) the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was reported in the neighbouring state,” he said.

The CM said if any person entering Goa is found to be infected with coronavirus, he is kept in an isolation facility or admitted to hospital.

People entering Goa might face a little inconvenience but there is no option. This has been done to ensure the safety of the people against COVID-19, he said.

Goa on Friday reported 222 new coronavirus cases which took the caseload in the state to 1,65,648. The death toll reached 3,027 as five patients succumbed to the viral infection during the day. The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,59,954 with 277 getting discharged on Friday.