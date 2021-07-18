Panaji: The Goa government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew for another week, till July 26. The restrictions on movement and businesses, termed by the government as curfew, were first imposed on May 9 and extended from time to time. “The State Level Curfew order will be extended up to 7 am, 26 July, with the same restrictions and relaxations,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.Also Read - 'Inappropriate During Medical Emergency': IMA Slams Kerala’s Decision to Ease Covid curbs due to Bakrid

The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7am, 26 July 2021, with the same restrictions and relaxations. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 18, 2021

During previous relaxations, shops were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium were also lowed to remain open. This time the state government has allowed the opening of bars and restaurants with 50% capacity and opening of religious places with up to 15 people.

As per the new guidelines, gyms can operate with 50% capacity, shops and malls can open from 7 AM to 6 PM. Meanwhile, all schools and colleges will continue to remain closed and cinema halls, theatres will also remain shut.

The coastal state, a tourist haven in normal times, reported 120 new infections and two deaths on Sunday, leaving the state with 1,562 active cases.