The Goa Government on Saturday has withdrawn the permission for Sunburn electronic dance music (EDM) festival in December this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was slated to take place from December 27-29.

On Friday evening, state Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said that the department has decided to withdraw the permission granted to the organisers of Sunburn 2020. "The decision has been taken in view of the pandemic situation in Goa. We don't want huge crowds to gather as it can lead to the spread of the virus," he added.

Percept Live, the company which organises this event, had said that they were given in-principle approval by the Tourism Department's State-Level Program Committee (SLPC) to host the festival. The organisers had said on Friday that they were ready to cancel the festival if pandemic situation worsens in the state. They had also said that the event would be held by obeying all the social distancing norms.