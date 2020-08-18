New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik as Governor of Meghalaya, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday, adding that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will assume additional charge of Goa. Also Read - 'I am Still Suffering From Kashmir Hangover,' Says Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik

"Shri Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Goa, is transferred and appointed as Governor of Meghalaya. Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa, in addition to his own duties", a press communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Notably, the development comes amid Governor Malik’s recent war of words with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the state government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The 74-year leader will succeed Tathagata Roy as the Governor of the northeastern state.

Malik, who has also been a Governor of Bihar, assumed office in Goa last November. He was transferred there from Jammu and Kashmir, which last year was split into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Appointed there in August 2018, he was the last Governor of the unified Jammu and Kashmir.