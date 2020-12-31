New Delhi: The Goa government has received a proposal to permit legal farming of cannabis for medicinal purposes, however, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the state is not interested to go ahead with this proposal. The CM said that the proposal for legalising cannabis plantations in Goa was being processed by his government, after a request was received from the Centre’s Jammu-based Indian Institute of Integrative medicine. Also Read - Malaika Arora Soaks Herself In The Sun By The Pool in Green Monokini, Sets Fan's Hearts Aflutter

But, on Wednesday, amid dissenting voices in the cabinet and criticism from Opposition parties, the BJP-led coalition government backed out of going ahead with the proposal. Taking to Twitter, CM Pramod Sawant said, "Goa government has received a proposal for cannabis cultivation for medicinal use from Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine. We're examining it. But it doesn't mean we are going for its cultivation. At present Goa government isn't interested to go ahead with this proposal."

Addressing a media briefing, the CM Sawant said, "Cannabis is a medicinal plant which is required for treatment in pharmaceutical industries. It is used by ayurveda doctors in medicine. In allopathy, its extract is used too."

“The Indian Institute of Integrative medicine, a premier government of India agency had sent a (proposal) to us… We had sent it for examination to different departments. It does not mean we are going for cannabis cultivation,” he added.

Incidentally, the proposal has already been vetted by the Goa government’s Law Ministry.