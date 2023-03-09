Home

Goa to Experience Heatwave on March 9,10; CM Sawant Directs to Shut Schools Before Noon

Goa heatwave alert: IMD has advised citizens and tourists to avoid getting exposed to heat and stay hydrated and protect themselves from dehydration.

IMD has issued a heat wave warning for March 8 and 9 for Goa.

Panjim: The coastal state of Goa is set to witness heat spells on Thursday (March 9) and Friday (March 10), as per a heatwave alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Goa has been experiencing warmer days since mid-February.

The IMD issued the heat wave warning after the maximum temperature rose to 37 Degree Celsius, with the capital city on Wednesday recording 38.4 Degree celsius temperature, which according to IMD was six Degree Celsius above normal. IMD has advised citizens and tourists to avoid getting exposed to heat and stay hydrated and protect themselves from dehydration.

In view of the persistence of above normal temperatures, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has asked the Director of Education to issue a circular to close schools before noon on two days – March 9 and 10.

As per reports, the coastal region is currently battling several simultaneous wildfires especially within the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary and in several other parts of the state. Rising temperature above normal is one of the possible causes attributed to these fires.

IMD Goa in-charge said that the maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 Degree Celsius above the normal value. He said that since March 1, till date, the maximum temperature has been above 36 Degree Celsius for the continuous period.

The IMD in-charge said, “Because of the strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions and delay in setting time of sea breeze, the maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain above normal for these two days. Persistence of these conditions is likely to satisfy the criteria of heat wave over the region on March 8 and 9.” He further added that “the situation will prevail even on March 10.”

The IMD however maintained that the maximum temperature is likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees from March 11 onwards.

A heat wave warning is issued when the maximum temperature is greater than or equal to 37 Degree Celsius or departure of maximum temperature from normal is greater than 4.5 Degree Celsius for two continuous days, then the second day is considered to have realised the heat wave conditions.

