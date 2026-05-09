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Goas hidden crime story: Crimes by foreigners six times higher than crimes against them

Goa’s hidden crime story: Crimes by foreigners six times higher than crimes against them

According to NCRB data, crimes committed by foreigners in Goa were more than six times higher than the offences committed against them between 2022 and 2024.

Goa’s hidden crime story: Crimes by foreigners six times higher than crimes against them | Image: X

Goa’s Hidden Crime Story: Goa, famous for its beaches and nightlife, also has a dark side largely hidden from the outside world. The ‘gangland’ is surging in the state every day. However, it is not news that shocks anyone, as crime rates in several Indian cities are increasing. The shocking revelation in Goa is that foreigners are committing more crimes than the number of offences committed against them. According to recently published data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of crimes committed by foreigners in the state is more than six times the number of offences committed against them between 2022 and 2024. The data show that from 2022 to 2024, the Goa Police filed 251 cases involving foreigners. Out of these, 206 cases were committed by them, while in the remaining cases, they were the victims.

Foreign Nationals Booked In Rape, Narcotics, Cheating And Assault Cases In Goa

Foreigners have been arrested in cases across the country, included – attempt to murder, rape, rioting, assault on public servants, cheating, offenses under the Foreigners Act, immoral trafficking, possession and peddling of narcotics and theft cases.

However, in Goa, cases were registered of foreign nationals from Nigeria, Russia, Nepal, Tanzania, Bulgaria, Portugal, Uganda, Bangladesh, Liberia, Kenya and the Ivory Coast.

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