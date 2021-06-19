New Delhi: Goa government has extended coronavirus-induced lockdown by another week. “State-level curfew will be extended till 7 am on June 28. Shops in malls, except for cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am to 3 pm. Fish market may also open,” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted. Also Read - Goa Extends Covid Lockdown Till June 21, CM Pramod Sawant Announces Relaxations

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.