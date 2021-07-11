New Delhi: Statewide Curfew in Goa extended up to 7am, 19th July 2021, with further relaxations that will allow the opening of gyms with 50% capacity, sports complex without spectators, religious places with up to 15 people.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: These Curbs Are Eased For Next 15 Days. Full List of Relaxations Here

Dist Magistrate North Goa issues list of activities/establishments/facilities/events that will be prohibited/restricted in the district from 7 am on 12th July to 7 am on 19th July. Casinos, shops from 7 pm to 7 am, cinema halls, schools, colleges, weekly markets to remain closed.