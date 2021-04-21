Goa: A night curfew has been imposed in Goa from tonight starting 10 pm till 6 am amid rising COVID-19 cases. The curfew will remain in force from April 21-30. The decision by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant came after the state logged a record rise in Covid-19 cases yesterday when infections surpassed 1000-mark for the first time since the outbreak. Also Read - Night Curfew in Karnataka From Today: Cinema Halls, Malls, Gyms to Remain Shut Till May 4

Check What’s Allowed, What’s Restricted

As part of restrictions, casinos, restaurants and bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity. Cinema halls can function at 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, Goa Board has postponed the class 10th and 12th examinations keeping in view the surge of COVID-19 cases. Students will be informed 15 days in advance before holding the exams, Pramod Sawant announced.

Goa reported a total of 69,312 coronavirus positive cases until April 20 while the overall death toll stood at 926, including 26 fatalities recorded on the previous day, the health department had said. Goa had tested a total of 5,98,330 samples until April 20.

Earlier in the day, Sawant said that Goa government would prefer imposition of certain stringent restrictions given the rise in COVID-19 cases, but ruled out clamping of a lockdown. The CM attributed the rise in coronavirus positive cases to extensive testing.