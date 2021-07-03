Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced that the Government of Goa is now launching Tika Utsav 1.2 from 5th July, which will emphasise on the administration of the 2nd dose of vaccine to those who have completed 84 days. On Friday, the Goa Government had extended the COVID-induced curfew till July 12. Also Read - Tripura Extends COVID Curfew in Agartala & 8 Urban Local Bodies Till July 9 | Check Guidelines

According to the new guidelines issued in view of the decline in the daily count of coronavirus cases, the state government has eased certain restrictions and permitted shops across Goa to open from 7 am to 6 pm. Chief Minister Sawant announced that salons and outdoor sports complex/stadiums have also been given the green signal to reopen.

"State Level Curfew will be extended till 7AM, 12 July 2021. Shops can remain open from 7 am to 6 PM. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadiums may also open," Sawant tweeted.

Goa recorded 183 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the caseload in the state to 1,67,103, a health department official said. With two fatalities, the death toll mounted to 3,062, he added.

The number of recovered patients rose to 1,61,867 with 285 persons getting discharged during the day. There are 2,174 active coronavirus patients in the state now. With 3,700 tests conducted during the day, the total of samples tested for coronavirus rose to 9,30,332.