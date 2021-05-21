Panaji: The Goa cabinet on Friday resolved to extend the ongoing curfew in the state to May 31, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said after a meeting of the state cabinet. “We are extending state curfew to May 31. Norms will continue as they were,” Sawant said. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News Update: Will Restrictions be Lifted After June 1? Read Health Minister's Latest Statement

On May 17, Sawant had announced a state-level curfew in Goa from May 9 to May 23, amid a steep surge in Covid cases in the state. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Chikkamagaluru, Haveri Districts Impose Full Shutdown | Check Full List of Restrictions

Stores selling essential items, grocery shops, liquor stores are allowed to stay open from 7 am to 1 pm during the period of the curfew. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown to be Lifted or Extended Further? This is What Kejriwal Govt Has to Say

Medical stores and restaurant kitchens are allowed to function from 7 am to 7 pm during the curfew period.