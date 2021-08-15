Panaji: The Goa government has extended COVID-19 curfew for another eight days till August 23, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday. The current curfew guidelines will stay in place across the state, he said. Goa on Sunday reported 75 fresh COVID-19 cases and three fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 1,72,506 and the toll to 3,171, a state health official said.Also Read - 'Won't Tolerate Such Acts', Goa CM's Stern Warning After Locals Stop Navy From Hoisting Tricolour

With 85 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recoveries in Goa rose to 1,68,423, leaving the state with 912 active cases, the official said. With 4,860 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa went up to 11,28,724, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,72,506, new cases 75, death toll 3,171, discharged 1,68,423, active cases 912, samples tested till date 11,28,724.

(With inputs from agencies)