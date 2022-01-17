Panaji: Goa Raj Bhavan will remain closed for the visitors for one week until January 23, Joint Secretary to Governor Gaurish J. Shankhwalker informed on Monday. According to the order released by the authorities, the decision has been taken in view of the rising covid cases in the state. Goa’s COVID-19 case positivity rate rose sharply to 38.16 per cent on Saturday as the coastal state reported 3,274 new infections, taking the tally to 2,07,243. Four persons died due to COVID-19, which raised the toll in Goa to 3,550.Also Read - Omicron Variant: How Excessive Intake of Immunity Supplements Can Affect Your Body Organs

The number of recoveries rose to 1,83,615 after 1,789 more patients were discharged after treatment on Saturday, leaving the coastal state with 20,078 active cases.

To recall, the Pramod Sawant-led Goa government had imposed a night curfew and a slew of measures to contain the spread of the virus. Goa chief minister announced that physical classes for schools and colleges will remain closed till January 26.

The night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm and will continue till 6 am in the morning. After a meeting of the state government’s task force on Covid management, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, a member of the state’s COVID Task Force said on Monday.

“Schools and colleges will be closed in Goa till January 26 in view of the rising Covid cases. Classes will be conducted online during the period. The task force is chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.” “The government is also imposing a night curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. A formal order will follow tonight or tomorrow. Restrictions will also be imposed on indoor functions,” he said.

Here are guidelines issued by the Goa government earlier:

Casinos, cinema halls, auditoriums, river cruises, water parks and entertainment parks has been directed to operate at a maximum of 50% capacity.

On the context of interstate movement, the order mentioned the following

Persons entering in Goa for medical emergency would have to show proof

The state administration has allowed only two drivers and one helper for every goods vehicle.

The Covid negative test report should be gotten 72 hours prior to entering the state.

Salkar also said that while offline classes will not be conducted in schools and colleges, students who are eligible for vaccination will be inoculated in school premises over the next few days, after which they are not required to visit their respective schools until January 26.

“The task force will meet again to review the situation a couple of days before January 26, to take a decision on the future course of action.