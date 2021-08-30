Goa Lockdown News Today: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Goa government on Monday extended lockdown in the state till September 6. A notification to this effect has been issued by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. It must be noted that the 24-hour curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and since then it has been extended regularly.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Govt's Decision to Allow Only Fully Vaccinated People in Local Trains Challenged in Bombay HC

It must be noted that the state government had earlier opened a majority of activities in the state with several curbs in place, but casinos are yet to be opened. Also Read - UP Govt Relaxes Night Curfew For 2 Days on Janamashtami. Details Here

Goa lockdown: What’s allowed, what’s not Also Read - Kerala Reports 29,836 New Coronavirus Cases, 75 Deaths; District Thrissur Records Highest

Casinos, auditoriums, community halls, water parks, entertainment parks will remain closed. River cruises are also not allowed. Spas and massage parlours will also continue to remain closed. Cinema halls allowed to function with 50% capacity. Schools are closed for students. School holding competitive examinations will be permitted with the approval of the government. Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural, marriage functions and other congregations, beyond 50% of the capacity of the venue will be prohibited. Bars and restaurants can operate at 50 per cent capacity from 7 am to 11 pm. Indoor gyms can open at 50 per cent capacity. Sports complexes (indoor or outdoors) will stay open without spectators.

Corona cases: The development comes at a time when Goa on Sunday registered 74 fresh covid cases and 2 deaths. With this, the COVID-19 tally went up to 1,73,791, while the death toll reached 3,195, an official said. At present, there are 945 active cases in the state.