Goa Lockdown News Today: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Goa government on Monday extended lockdown in the state till September 6. A notification to this effect has been issued by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. It must be noted that the 24-hour curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and since then it has been extended regularly.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Govt's Decision to Allow Only Fully Vaccinated People in Local Trains Challenged in Bombay HC
It must be noted that the state government had earlier opened a majority of activities in the state with several curbs in place, but casinos are yet to be opened. Also Read - UP Govt Relaxes Night Curfew For 2 Days on Janamashtami. Details Here
Goa lockdown: What’s allowed, what’s not Also Read - Kerala Reports 29,836 New Coronavirus Cases, 75 Deaths; District Thrissur Records Highest
- Casinos, auditoriums, community halls, water parks, entertainment parks will remain closed.
- River cruises are also not allowed.
- Spas and massage parlours will also continue to remain closed.
- Cinema halls allowed to function with 50% capacity.
- Schools are closed for students.
- School holding competitive examinations will be permitted with the approval of the government.
- Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural, marriage functions and other congregations, beyond 50% of the capacity of the venue will be prohibited.
- Bars and restaurants can operate at 50 per cent capacity from 7 am to 11 pm.
- Indoor gyms can open at 50 per cent capacity.
- Sports complexes (indoor or outdoors) will stay open without spectators.
Corona cases: The development comes at a time when Goa on Sunday registered 74 fresh covid cases and 2 deaths. With this, the COVID-19 tally went up to 1,73,791, while the death toll reached 3,195, an official said. At present, there are 945 active cases in the state.