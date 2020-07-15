Goa Lockdown News: In view of the rising Coronavirus cases, the Goa government has decided to impose to “complete lockdown” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week. Announcing the lockdown on the given days, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said that the ‘Janta Curfew’ will be observed from today from 8 pm to 6 am till August 10. Also Read - 'Even COVID-19 Couldn't End it': Twitter Left in Splits After 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actors Shoot Scene Wearing Face Masks

“Complete lockdown will be imposed on Friday, Saturday & Sunday this week. Janta Curfew’ to be observed in the state from 8 pm to 6 am till 10th August, in view of rising COVID19 cases. Only medical services to be allowed,” the Chief Minister said. Also Read - For Now, Priority is to Stay Safe From COVID-19: Sushil Kumar

Sawant said that despite repeated implorations, people in Goa appeared to continue to flout social distancing norms. “People should have been more careful. The government has realised that people have not followed the norms. As many as 40,000 persons have been fined for not wearing masks. Looks like people only understand the language of the law,” Sawant said. Also Read - International Flights Resumption: From Age Limit to Mandatory Antigen Tests at Airports, New SOP For Foreign Tourists Being Finalised

“The complete lockdown over the weekend will begin from Thursday night till Monday morning. Barring essential services, nothing would be allowed to open,” Sawant said, urging people not to panic and indulge in panic buying.

“Perhaps, we can flatten the curve now, with this effort,” he said, adding that the Cabinet had okayed the weekend curfew in a bid to flatten the coronavirus curve.

The state’s active cases have crossed 1,000-mark, with 18 deaths linked to Covid-19. Most of the cases and deaths were recorded over the last month.

Sawant said that since the region was in the midst of a heavy monsoon cases were expected to spike which often triggers respiratory diseases.

“Covid cases increase the most in the rains. We are in the midst of the monsoons. Perhaps, we have reached the highest spike right now. That is why we are looking to flatten the curve, with these precautionary measures,” the GOa CM said.

(With agency inputs)