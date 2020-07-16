Goa Lockdown News: In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the North Goa District Magistrate on Thursday issued an order in continuation of the lockdown rules and imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, restricting the movement of people for all non-essential activities between 8 pm to 6 am with immediate effect till August 10. Also Read - COVID-19 Positive: After Rekha, Farhan Akhtar’s Security Guard Tests Positive

All other norms and regulations will remain the same as per the existing guidelines. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Vegetable Prices Double With No Buyers, High Transport Cost Amid COVID-19

The move comes a day after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a complete lockdown and said that the state will observe ‘Janata Curfew’ from 8 pm to 6 am till August 10. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly to Remain Shut For 10 Days After Employee Tests COVID Positive

“Complete lockdown will be imposed on Friday, Saturday & Sunday this week. Janta Curfew’ to be observed in the state from 8 pm to 6 am till 10th August, in view of rising COVID19 cases. Only medical services to be allowed,” the Chief Minister had said earlier on Wednesday.

“People should have been more careful. The government has realised that people have not followed the norms. As many as 40,000 persons have been fined for not wearing masks. Looks like people only understand the language of the law,” Sawant said.

Goa’s active cases have crossed 1,000-mark, with 18 deaths linked to COVID-19. Most of the infections and deaths were recorded over the last month.